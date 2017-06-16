Teen charged with violations in turtle beating

By Published:

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has leveled charges against the teen who is accused of beating a snapping turtle to death in Elma.

The teen, who is 16 and from Elma, is charged with two violations of state’s Environmental Conservation Law.

The disturbing video shows at least two teens poking a snapping turtle with a stick, and then throwing a larger tree branch on top of its shell, cracking it open.

This video spread quickly on social media — with many people saying the teens were from Iroquois High School.

The district’s superintendent said the incident didn’t happen during school hours or on school property — but the district is conducting it’s own investigation.

Snapping turtles are protected and regulated under the state’s environmental conservation law.

Gina Browning, of the Erie County SPCA, talked to News 4 recently about the state’s push to increase penalties for certain kinds of animal abuse. She also discussed the role social media plays in these types of investigations.

“Because of social media, people are more aware that animal cruelty may be happening,” Browning said. “People are starting to look for. People are starting to question things. There is more of a capacity to report animal cruelty anonymously than there ever was before.

The teen is charged with illegally pursuing wildlife and attempting to take wildlife during a closed season. Both violations carrying a potential fine of up to $250 or up to 15 days in jail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s