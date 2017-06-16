Thousands of books will be distributed at Juneteenth Festival by KeyBank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – KeyBank will donate thousands of books for children at this weekend’s Juneteenth Festival, Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Keybank employees will be distributing 10,000 free books to attendees at this weekend’s 42nd annual festival. The books were collected as part of Project FLIGHT’s Books for Kids Drive, held annually in April.

Project FLIGHT is a not-for-profit organization affiliated with SUNY Buffalo State and devoted to promoting literacy in children and caregivers, through school and family literacy initiatives. The organization works collaboratively with practitioners, schools, community organizations and businesses locally, statewide, nationally, and internationally to achieve its objectives.

The “Book Sharing” tent will be located near the bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., near the intersection of Fillmore Avenue and Best Street.