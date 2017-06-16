Thousands of books will be distributed at Juneteenth Festival by KeyBank

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – KeyBank will donate thousands of books for children at this weekend’s Juneteenth Festival, Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Keybank employees will be distributing 10,000 free books to attendees at this weekend’s 42nd annual festival. The books were collected as part of Project FLIGHT’s Books for Kids Drive, held annually in April.

Project FLIGHT is a not-for-profit organization affiliated with SUNY Buffalo State and devoted to promoting literacy in children and caregivers, through school and family literacy initiatives. The organization works collaboratively with practitioners, schools, community organizations and businesses locally, statewide, nationally, and internationally to achieve its objectives.

The “Book Sharing” tent will be located near the bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., near the intersection of Fillmore Avenue and Best Street.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s