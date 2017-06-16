Two dogs found locked in small crate by the side of the road in Niagara County

By Published:
PHOTO FROM SPCA of NIAGARA

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County SPCA is looking for information after two dogs were found locked inside of a small dog crate that was left on the shoulder of Cambria-Wilson Road.

Both dogs, small-breed canines, were not only subjected to heat but also were in “immediate danger” due to being abandoned on the side of a busy road, the SPCA of Niagara wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

The SPCA was alerted to the predicament of the dogs by a frantic citizen who found them on the side of the road.

Anyone with information regarding the dogs or who left them by the side of the road is asked to call the shelter at (716) 731-4368 Ext: 302.

