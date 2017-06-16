Two new dogs join Erie County Sheriff’s “Pups at the Pen” program

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Dino, a 4.5 year old terrier mix, has joined the Erie County Sheriff's "Pups at the Pen" program. After working with inmates for socialization and training, he will be adopted out through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two new dogs will be lending a paw in the Erie County Holding Center’s “Pups at the Pen” Program.

Gaston, an 18-month-old retriever mix, and Dino, a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix, were welcomed into to the program earlier this week.

Inmates participating in the program will live with the dogs for the next four to eight weeks to begin socializing and training. At the end of the training, Gaston and Dino will be available for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the SPCA have had enormous success with the “Pups at the Pen” program so far, graduating eight dogs. All of the dogs have found loving homes with new families.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s