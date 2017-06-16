Two new dogs join Erie County Sheriff’s “Pups at the Pen” program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two new dogs will be lending a paw in the Erie County Holding Center’s “Pups at the Pen” Program.

Gaston, an 18-month-old retriever mix, and Dino, a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix, were welcomed into to the program earlier this week.

Inmates participating in the program will live with the dogs for the next four to eight weeks to begin socializing and training. At the end of the training, Gaston and Dino will be available for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the SPCA have had enormous success with the “Pups at the Pen” program so far, graduating eight dogs. All of the dogs have found loving homes with new families.