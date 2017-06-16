Vigil held for victim of fatal south Buffalo shooting

Related Coverage Shooting death in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who already lost two sons to gun violence now is mourning a third shooting victim.

Calvin Williams was shot on Pries St. in South Buffalo late Monday.

A vigil marked what would have been his 26th birthday.

According to Buffalo police, Williams is the city’s 24th homicide victim of 2017.

Community leaders called for an end to violence. One person said “How many of these is it going to take for you to say enough is enough. Man, it’s your birthday, right? Celebrations shouldn’t be about dying on your birthday. It should be about loving somebody, making this generation go longer. Y’all need to wake up, Buffalo.”

Police do not have any suspects in Williams’ murder.