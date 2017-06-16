Woman who uncovered images of Mount St. Helens eruption looking to identify photographer

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (WIVB) — A woman in Oregon uncovered historic images of the Mount St. Helens eruption of 1980.

Kati Dimoff checks out film cameras at Goodwill stores to find ones with film still in them.

One contained a roll of Koda-Chrome that she had developed.

It had a picture that showed the plumes in the air just after the eruption, and another that’s somewhat of a mystery.

“In the roll of film, there’s also a picture of this family, which, I’m hoping someone recognizes the family to figure out who shot this film,” Dimoff said.

The eruption in 1980 was the last major activity at Mount St. Helens.

