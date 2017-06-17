News 4 Premiere Prospects: Owen Tippett

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our eighth News 4 Premier Prospect is Owen Tippett.

POSITION:

Right wing

HEIGHT/WEIGHT:

6’2″ / 203 lbs

TEAM:

Mississauga Steelheads

“For me it was just, I wanted to come into the year more confident, stronger, faster, more stable on my feet, I guess,” Owen Tippett said. “That was something I really focused on in the summer, I knew I wanted to have a big second year.”

Owen Tippett had a monster second season playing for Mississauga in the OHL. Once ALexander Nylander left for the AHL, Tippett stepped in and raised his point total from 20 to 75. His skills are obvious.

“As an offensive skill forward, I like to use my speed, my shot and my vision to my advantage.”

The keyword there is shot. Tippett’s is outstanding and he will use it from anywhere.

“When I was a kid I kinda just shot pucks into the driveway whenever I could. It wasn’t anything I saw a shooting coach or skills coach for, it was something I practiced on my own.”

That’s where his development began. And as for where it could go…Tippett says he models his game after Penguins winger Phil Kessel.

“Just the way he uses his shot again, also his speed. He uses those hard crisp passes.”

Tippett’s one the Sabres radar, he spoke with the team and he is good friends with 2016 selection Austin Osmanski. Whoever picks Tippett may have to wait a few years for him to refine his game but he is gunning to get to the NHL as soon as possible.

“I think I am pretty close. One thing I want to work on is becoming a better 200 foot players, just developing my game so I can play both sides of the ice.”