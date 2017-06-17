Power restored after North Buffalo underground cable fault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 800 customers were without power due to an underground cable fault near an intersection by Hertel Ave and Vorhees Saturday night.

According to a National Grid Spokesperson around 8 pm 780 customers were without power. It was restored at approximately 9:45 pm.

People at a nearby barber shop say they heard a loud boom and saw smoke.

A National Grid spokesperson said it probably made a lot of noise and caused some smoke when the cable split, but otherwise no safety issues.

Buffalo Police, Fire & National Grid all responded to the scene for reports of  an underground explosion.

A National Grid spokesperson says it was likely caused by the heat but they won’t know for sure until Sunday or Monday.

