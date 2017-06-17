Sabres trade 3rd round pick for defenseman Nathan Beaulieu

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hours before the league’s roster freezes the Buffalo Sabres made a trade with Montreal for defenseman Nathan Beaulieu.

Buffalo will send a third round pick in this year’s entry draft to the Canadiens.

Beaulieu was drafted by Montreal in 2011, 17th over all. He is coming off a career-best season with 28 points in 74 games.

The trade kicks-off a wild week in the NHL. Teams had to send their protected players list for the expansion draft by 3 p.m. Saturday, those are set to be released at 10 a.m. Sunday.

From there, the Vegas Golden Knights will begin to form the roster for their inaugural season.

The NHL Entry Draft begins on June 23rd in Chicago.