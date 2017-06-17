Team looks to inspiration before taking on 11 Day Power Play

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A group of Buffalo men are attempting to take on a challenge in the 11 Day Power Play.

It’s a nonstop charity hockey game raising $1 million dollars for cancer research in Western New York.

Now, the countdown is on until puck drop. Andy Tokaiz said, “It’s both exciting and i’m nervous.”

40 men, 250 hours, 11 days of straight hockey. They’re doing it to fight cancer and beat the world record, raising $1 million dollars for Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Tokiaz, works with KeyBank, and is Vice President of Key Insurance and Benefit Services. Keybank is a sponsor of the event.

Tokiaz said, “I used to think of Roswell as somewhere you go to get treated for cancer, and I learned it’s really a place where they’re trying to solve cancer.”

He said the team has been training for 8 months at Harbor Center. Come Thursday, many will have one special kid in mind: Emmett Jakubowksi.

He is the team’s “Ambassador.” He said, “I’m thankful that I get to do this, because I like helping people now, since what I’ve been through, and I know how it feels to be helped.”

He is now in remission after beating two forms of cancer, He said, “It feels better to be back to normal. Better than always crummy, and just down,and not feeling the greatest.”

Tokiaz said, “You see a young man like Emmett fighting cancer the way he did, his quote was, he fought long enough and now it’s time for us to do that. It’s emotional but it’s kids like Emmett, that’s what you’re doing this for.”

He’ll help motivate the team during the tough moments. But Emmett said he’s not worried. He knows the team can take on a scary challenge, just like he did.

He said, “You guys could do it easily, and it’s going to be hard, but if you make it easy, make it fun and such a hustle you’ll be able to do it.”

The team has raised 80 percent of their fundraising goal. The game starts at 9 am on Thursday.

If you’d like to donate to the 11 Day Power Play team, you can visit their website here.