87-year-old woman seriously injured in West Seneca crash

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An 87-year-old woman was seriously injured in a Leydecker Road accident Sunday afternoon.

She has been transported to ECMC, where she is reported to be in critical condition.

According to West Seneca Police, the woman’s vehicle was struck as she pulled off of Leydecker Road onto Southwestern Boulevard. The parties in the other involved vehicle were also taken to ECMC and treated for minor injuries.

Southwestern Boulevard was closed until 6 p.m, Sunday so that West Seneca Police’s Accident Investigation Unit could investigate the scene.