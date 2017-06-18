Child struck by vehicle in Black Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a Saturday night accident which involved a child being struck by a vehicle.

Officers responded to the accident, at the first block of Kail Street, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a vehicle was traveling northbound on Kail Street when a child ran out between parked vehicles and was struck.

The child, a four-year-old boy, was transported to Women and Children’s Hospital with injuries that appear non-life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation.