Depew construction project expected to slow traffic through summer

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Transit Road in Depew will be a tough place to drive for most of the summer.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced, construction on a heavily-traveled section of Transit begins Monday, June 19. The affected section is between Walden Avenue and Gould, but the work is expected to affect traffic much further up and down Transit.

On Monday the 19th and Tuesday the 20th, Transit will be reduced from two lanes in each direction to one, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

From Wednesday the 21st to Friday the 23rd, Transit southbound will be reduced from two lanes to one from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The upcoming weekend will have a total road closure in both directions in the work zone, from Saturday, June 24 at noon to Monday, June 26 at 5:00 a.m.

Finally, the stretch of Transit between Walden and Gould will be reduced to one lane in each direction, starting Monday, June 26, and lasting about eight weeks.

The restrictions will allow workers to rehabilitate the road, and remove a railroad bridge.

The suggested detour will direct drivers to use Broadway, Dick Road, and Walden Avenue.