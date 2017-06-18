Father’s Day 5K helps to fund Father Baker’s canonization

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) —Lots of people spend Father’s Day golfing, or grilling, but some people today decided to get active and participate in the Father’s Day 5k, all for a good cause!

One little girl who participated in the race told News 4 what Father’s Day meant to her. She said, “Father’s day is just a day to say thank you to your father and celebrate.”

And lots of people were out at the Botanical Gardens in Lackawanna helping kick off Father’s Day with a 3 mile race! Athleticism was just one of the many things, these kids loved about their daddy’s.

Here’s what the kids had to say:

“I get to spend time with him and stuff!”

“I love his hair.”

“I love that we wrestle and he plays Legos with me.”

“I like to wrestle and tickle him.”

“We ride bikes together and build stuff!”

These children were happy to spend Father’s Day with their dads and their dads were equally happy spending their day with the kids and celebrating what Father’s Day is all about.

The Dad’s said this:

“This is the first father’s day I’ve had off in a while, so I’m cherishing every moment of it.”

“I lost my dad 18 years ago, and he was my role model, so just living his legacy and wanting to be the best father I can be for these boys and my wife.”

And who better to run for on Father’s Day then Father Nelson Baker, known partially for his work with orphans and underprivileged children. He is currently waiting on a list of many to become a saint in the Catholic Church.

Msgr. Paul Burkard told News 4, “Other people go through a process that is pretty lengthy. The last case I worked on beside Father Baker, actually took 85 years!”

Since the process began, it has been 27 years. Continuing the process is not cheap. That’s why all of the proceeds from the race will go towards helping to canonize the well-known Western New York hero.