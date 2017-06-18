CNN: London vehicle hits pedestrians, police say ‘number of casualties’

CNN News Published: Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND (CNN) – A vehicle hit pedestrians in London and there are “a number of casualties being worked on at the scene,” according to authorities.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers were called just after midnight Sunday to an incident on Seven Sisters Road. “There has been one person arrested. Inquiries continue. More information will be released when confirmed,” police said.
London Ambulance tweeted: “We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it.”

