News 4 Premier Prospect: Gabriel Vilardi

The favorite to go No. 3 overall, could Vilardi's unique skill set propel him even higher?

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our ninth News 4 Premier Prospect is Gabriel Vilardi, a Canadian center with an extremely polished offensive game who helped lead the Windsor Spitfires to the 2017 Memorial Cup.

Here’s the lowdown on Vilardi:

Position:

Center (shoots right)

Height/Weight:

6’2 / 192 lbs

Team:

Windsor Spitfires (WHL)

In one sentence:

A gifted passer with tremendous puck-protection skills, Gabriel Vilardi’s combination of size and delicate touch is as unique as you’ll find in this draft crop, and with some more seasoning in his skating, he could turn out to be the safest of the elite prospects available to teams.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s