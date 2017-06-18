News 4 Premier Prospect: Gabriel Vilardi

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our ninth News 4 Premier Prospect is Gabriel Vilardi, a Canadian center with an extremely polished offensive game who helped lead the Windsor Spitfires to the 2017 Memorial Cup.

Here’s the lowdown on Vilardi:

Position:

Center (shoots right)

Height/Weight:

6’2 / 192 lbs

Team:

Windsor Spitfires (WHL)

In one sentence:

A gifted passer with tremendous puck-protection skills, Gabriel Vilardi’s combination of size and delicate touch is as unique as you’ll find in this draft crop, and with some more seasoning in his skating, he could turn out to be the safest of the elite prospects available to teams.