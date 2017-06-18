Sabres protect 11 players from expansion draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday at 10:30am, the NHL announced which players each team had chosen to protect from the upcoming expansion draft.

Teams were allowed to either protect 7 forwards, 3 defensemen and 1 goalie, or 8 skaters and 1 goalie. First and second-year professionals did not require protection, so Buffalo could rest easy knowing players such as Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart weren’t going anywhere.

Here is the list of players the Sabres chose to protect:

Kyle Okposo

Ryan O’Reilly

Evander Kane

Marcus Foligno

Johan Larsson

Tyler Ennis

Zemgus Girgensons

Rasmus Ristolainen

Jake McCabe

Nathan Beaulieu (recently acquired from Montreal via trade)

Robin Lehner.

As for the players the Sabres and new GM Jason Botterill chose to expose: Perhaps Botterill has a deal or two lined up with regard to who Vegas actually chooses, but for now, here is the list available to the Golden Knights.

Will Carrier, Matt Moulson, Zach Bogosian, Josh Gorges, Justin Falk, Taylor Fedun, Nicolas Deslauriers, Brian Gionta, Derek Grant, Justin Kea, Cal O’Reilly, Cole Schneider, Brady Austin, Matt Bodie, Cody Franson, Dmitry Kulikov, Anders Nilsson, Linus Ullmark

The expansion draft choices will be announced June 21st.