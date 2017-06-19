16-year-old pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old Buffalo boy has pleaded guilty to forcibly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Ibrahim McBryde, 16, of Stanislaus Street in Buffalo, pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree criminal sex act.

McBryde abducted the victim from her home, threatening her with a knife and several guns. He forced her into a vacant house on Lathrop Street, where he held her captive and sexually assaulted her for several hours, according to a report from the Erie County DA’s office.

McBryde faces a maximum prison term of 25 years when he is sentenced 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s