16-year-old pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old Buffalo boy has pleaded guilty to forcibly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Ibrahim McBryde, 16, of Stanislaus Street in Buffalo, pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree criminal sex act.

McBryde abducted the victim from her home, threatening her with a knife and several guns. He forced her into a vacant house on Lathrop Street, where he held her captive and sexually assaulted her for several hours, according to a report from the Erie County DA’s office.

McBryde faces a maximum prison term of 25 years when he is sentenced 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24.