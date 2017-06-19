7 Erie County residents among dozens accused of illegal bird fighting

FRANKFORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven Erie County residents were among 42 people charged with illegally making birds fight.

Troopers say the bird fighting took place in Herkimer County. Following a six-month investigation, dozens were arrested on Saturday.

Those from Erie County were listed as:

Camille Garcia, 36, of Buffalo

Victor Felix DeJesus, 35, of Buffalo

Josue Rivera, 45, of Buffalo

Nelson Colon, 46, of Buffalo

Alvin Colon, 36, of Buffalo

Hector Alejandro, 65, of Williamsville

Angel Alejandro, 45, of Buffalo

All who were arrested were charged with Engaging in Animal Fighting for Amusement, which is a felony. DeJesus, Alvin Colon and Angel Alejandro were also accused of unlawfully possessing marijuana.

During a search of a barn in the Town of Frankfort, State Police say they found roughly 55 game birds, approximately 3 ounces of heroin and more than $68,000. In an adjacent barn, authorities say they found a game bird breeding and training facility, where roughly 180 game birds were seized.

State Police are still investigating. Anyone with questions or information can call Investigator Scott Rachon at (315) 793-2531.