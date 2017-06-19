Truck, camper overturn in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A truck and a camper overturned at Route 5 and Hartshorn Road Monday.

Sources say that one of the vehicles lost a tire, and the other vehicle swerved to miss it.

The driver of the camper was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Sources say that first responders wanted the male driver to be checked out due to the severity of the incident.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

No charges are expected to be filed in the accident.