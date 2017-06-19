Airlines push to weaken aviation safety law changed by Flight 3407

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Airlines are pushing a proposal on Capitol Hill hoping to weaken the aviation safety law passed after Flight 3407.

The proposal would make it easier for pilots to get academic credit which would count toward their required fifteen hundred hours of flight experience.

Pilots need this before they can fly a passenger airliner. But some airlines say the aviation safety law is too strict, and has led to a pilot shortage.

The families of Flight 3407 pushed aviation safety legislation into law in 2010. That included big changes in required pilot training as well as rest and experience requirements too.

Now, the airlines are proposing a variety of new legislative changes hoping to make it easier to become a pilot.

That includes different kinds of aviation training.

For example, unaccredited flight schools would count towards the law’s flight experience requirement.

Also in the proposal, they want to increase incentives for military pilots to work with commercial airlines, and expand student grants and loan programs.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer responded to this, saying: “Regional airlines should drop any and all attempts to roll back these important and hard-won aviation safety standards,” said Senator Schumer. “Each and every time this issue has come up we’ve successfully beaten back special interests’ attempts to water down safety standards, and I will work tirelessly alongside the families of Flight 3407 to ensure we’re successful again. I was proud to work with the families of Flight 3407 and the rest of the Western New York Congressional Delegation to pass into law these standards that improved airline safety, and I’ll continue to work with my colleagues to fight any and all efforts to weaken them or roll them back. Protecting the flying public and ensuring pilots and first officers are adequately trained is of the utmost importance and will always be a top priority of mine.”