Arrests from Florida Georgia Line concert at Darien Lake

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Five people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at Friday’s Florida Georgia Line concert at Darien Lake.

They were all issued appearance tickets returnable to Darien Court in July.

A 17-year-old from Williamson was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana.

A 22-year-old man from East Amherst was charged with third degree criminal trespass after allegedly jumping a fence into the concert venue.

A 16-year-old male from Honeoye Falls was arrested for criminal trespass after allegedly jumping a fence into the concert venue.

A 24-year-old man from Hornell was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly engaging in a fight while exiting the concert.

A 26-year-old woman from Ontario was arrested for fourth degree criminal mischief after allegedly using a key to scratch another person’s vehicle.