BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $1,000 for information on the man suspected of spraying racist words and remarks at a downtown parking ramp.

Racial slurs were spray painted at the Adam parking ramp on Washington St., and authorities suspect the man pictured above of being responsible for them.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to call (716) 867-6161.