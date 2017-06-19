Case moves forward against teacher accused of sending inappropriate texts

Related Coverage Teacher charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, placed on administrative leave

TOWN OF AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The case against a Catholic school teacher accused of sending inappropriate texts to a young girl took another step forward Monday morning.

Scott Schaefer waived his right to a felony hearing during a brief court appearance in Amherst Town Court, sending the case to an Erie County Grand Jury to consider whether to hand up an indictment against him.

Schaefer stands charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and disseminating indecent materials to a minor.

He was arrested last week and placed on administrative leave from St. Gregory the Great School in Williamsville, a K-8 school run by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

In a statement after Schaefer’s arrest, the Diocese said it could not comment on an ongoing investigation, but added that the safety and security of its students is its top priority.

The mother and grandparents of the young girl at the center of this case were in the courtroom for Schaefer’s appearance Monday. Family members tell News 4 the girl is now in counseling after what happened.

Schaefer has been told not to have any contact with the girl.

He was able to post bail, which was set at $25,000, and remains out of police custody awaiting the next steps in his case.