BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews were at the scene of an apartment complex fire on Emerson Place Monday morning.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. at the two-story, 14-unit wood-framed building. Extra companies were called in to fight the fire.

One apartment on the first floor was evacuated, and no one was reported to be hurt.

It is not clear what caused the fire.