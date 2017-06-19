Driver of stolen car stopped at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The driver of a stolen vehicle was apprehended at the Peace Bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Saturday after the failing to stop at the primary inspection lane.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle before it exited the plaza.

The vehicle had turned around on top of the Peace Bridge, failing to stop at the primary inspection lane as it passed through the lane. When CBP officers apprehended the vehicle and driver, system records revealed that the New York State-plated car has been reported stolen earlier in the day.

The driver was U.S. citizen Luis Cruz Figueroa, 33. He was arrested and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department.

“Our officers did an excellent job safely preventing this driver from fleeing and recovering a stolen vehicle,” said Acting Port Director Cary Frieling. “Our officers are constantly on the lookout for criminal activity and are always working to protect our communities.”