Fawn okay after being struck by vehicle in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A fawn was reunited with its mother Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Central Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene said that the driver left after striking the baby deer. A Lancaster Police officer responded to the scene and determined that the fawn was not seriously injured, and its mother was nearby.

The officer carries the fawn into a nearby wooded area and the mother followed. When he put the fawn on the ground, it reunited with its mother and the two ran off together.