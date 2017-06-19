Firefighters rescue two teens from bridge in City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Tonawanda Fire Department rescued two teens who climbed up onto the Niagara Street rail bridge Monday.

The teems climbed up onto the bridge around 6 p.m. They were spotted by passersby who called police.

After Tonawanda Police and North Tonawanda Police were unable to get the kids down, the fire department was called in to assist. Two firefighters scaled the upper portion of the bridge and with the assistance of ground spotters, they located the teens and assisted them off the bridge where they were met by officers.

No one was injured.