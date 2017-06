GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local man will be part of the cast of the next season of Big Brother.

25-year-old Mark Jansen is a personal trainer from Grand Island.

In the show’s 19th season, 16 house guests will compete for $500,000.

Other cast members include a rodeo clown, a microbiologist, a government engineer and a cosplay artist.

The season will debut on CBS with a two-part event beginning Wednesday, June 28 at 8 p.m. The second part of the event will air on Thursday, June 29 at 9 p.m.