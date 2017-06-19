New dads talk fatherhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For some, Father’s Day was a little extra special this year.

Some are celebrating their first holiday as a new dad.

Newborns at Mercy Hospital sported special onesies that say “Happy Father’s Day.”

We spoke to some dads and got their take on fatherhood.

David Frieder, a new father, said “I think Father’s Day is probably going to take on a strong meaning as time goes on.”

Aaron Neff said “I think it’s different now. This is my second Father’s Day, and now with two babies, so that makes it more different than just the passing of time from one year to the next with one baby.

Mercy Hospital gave “bubble gum cigars” to all new dads to celebrate the big day.

