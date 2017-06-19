New York Assembly passes bill to provide $90 million in relief funds for flood victims

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Assembly has passed a bill to provide over $90 million in relief funds for property owners, businesses, and municipalities affected by Lake Ontario flooding.

The bill establishes the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence Seaway Flood Recovery and International Joint Commission Plan 2014 mitigation grant program, and will also assist those affected by flooding from the St. Lawrence River, Seneca Lake, Seneca River, Oswego River, Oneida River, Oneida Lake, and Cross Lake.

The bill will provide tax assessment relief for flood victims in eligible counties over a period of ten years.

Michael Norris (R-144) said that the state of emergency in Niagara County and other districts affected by flooding has gone on too long.

“I am hopeful that the measure will be signed into law so that we can provide over $90 million in much-needed relief to property owners, businesses and municipalities,” Norris said.