News 4 Premier Prospects: Cody Glass

As we count down to the NHL Draft on June 23rd in Chicago, our tenth News 4 Premier Prospect is Cody Glass, a Canadian center whose versatility, hockey smarts and 2016-17 WHL production have launched him into the conversation within the draft's top ten picks.

Here’s the lowdown on Glass:

Position:

Center (shoots right)

Height/Weight:

6’2 / 180 lbs

Team:

Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

In one sentence:

A legitimate two-way center with a high hockey IQ and an ability to do just about everything well, Cody Glass’ 67-point increase between his first and second WHL seasons represented an increase in role and confidence that could make him a true darkhorse amongst this prospect crop.