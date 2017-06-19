News 4 team gives back to community on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the News 4 team came together to give back to the community as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring was launched by News 4’s parent company Nexstar.

Friday was the second day volunteers at News 4 stepped up to help.

Members of the team were at the Food Bank of Western New York.

Several employees were hard at work outside, including News 4’s Vice President and General Manager Dominic Mancuso.

“It’s a great thing. All of our stations across the country are doing things like this today,” Mancuso said.

Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring recognizes the day Nexstar was founded in 1996. Now, the company celebrates the day by giving employees time to give back.

Volunteers did everything from weeding to planting, and organizers say the garden is a big part of the Food Bank.

Inside, the rest of the News 4 team went through donated food, packing boxes with things like canned goods and crackers. The boxes were then taped shut and sent out to people in need.

The Food Bank of Western New York feeds up to 135,000 people in western New York every month.

Catherine Schick, with the Food Bank, said “We are so grateful, not only to News 4, but all the volunteers, all year long, who make it possible for us to continue to fight hunger in western new York.”

More than half of the employees at News 4 volunteered. While it’s not mandatory, our team was thankful for the opportunity.

“The community has been very good to us, all the viewers, and we like to give back, and this is one of the many things we’ll be doing over the year.” Mancuso said.

President of Nexstar Broadcasting Timothy Busch stopped by the Food Bank to lend a helping hand.

Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring celebrates Nexstar’s commitment to serving dozens of communities across the country, including Buffalo.