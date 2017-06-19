Niagara Falls City Council member admits to DWI

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls City Council member pleaded guilty to Driving While Intoxicated.

Charges came against Ezra Scott after police say he crashed his vehicle on the 300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard on March 11.

News 4 was told he hit a pole and left property damage, but no one was hurt.

Scott, who has served on City Council since 2015, pleaded guilty in court Monday morning.

He was placed on interim supervision and his case was adjourned until December 18., when he will be sentenced.