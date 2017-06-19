Niagara Falls City Council member admits to DWI

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls City Council member pleaded guilty to Driving While Intoxicated.

Charges came against Ezra Scott after police say he crashed his vehicle on the 300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard on March 11.

News 4 was told he hit a pole and left property damage, but no one was hurt.

Scott, who has served on City Council since 2015, pleaded guilty in court Monday morning.

He was placed on interim supervision and his case was adjourned until December 18., when he will be sentenced.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s