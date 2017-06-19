WNY contractor accused of not filing taxes, harboring illegal aliens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –  An East Amherst man who served time for fraud and larceny after what was dubbed as the biggest home improvement scam in WNY history has been indicted for filing flase tax returns and transporting and harboring illegal aliens.

Todd Cameron, 46, has been indicted on 15 charges, which carry a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the indictment, between June 2012 and Dec. 2015, Cameron operated Buffalo Remodeling and Construction Co. of WNY and Buffalo Roofing Co. For tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, he failed to accurately report income generated from his business to the IRS.

Cameron is also accused of transporting and harboring six illegal aliens for the purpose of commercial advantage and private financial gain between July 2015 and Dec. 2015.

According to a complaint, Cameron paid for the illegal aliens to be transported from the State of Maryland to WNY to work for his roofing business. He also paid to house them, first at a local hotel and then at a house owned by one of Cameron’s businesses.

Cameron was arraigned in U.S. District court Monday and released on bond.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

In 2006, Cameron admitted to taking thousands of dollars in down payments from nearly 50 customers without doing any of the work. He was sentenced to two years in jail.

 

 

