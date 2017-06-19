Police: Man leads officers on drunken, high-speed chase

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Boston man was accused of leading police on a drunken high speed chase Sunday night.

Dennis Krencik, 51, fled from officers who were responding to a report of an intoxicated male who left a residence in a vehicle, according to the Orchard Park Police Department.

Krencik reached speeds of over 90 mph before the chase ended with his car being boxed in by Officers Marshall McGraw, Gregory Sheppard and Lt. Patrick Fitzgerald, police say. The officers brought him in to custody and back to the Orchard Park Police Department where he reportedly failed several standardized field sobriety tests, including blowing a .14 on a Breathalyzer, and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, police say.

Krencik was also charged with Reckless Driving, Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer and multiple other traffic violations.

He was released on bail, and will return to Town Court to face charges.