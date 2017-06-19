Sabres release preseason schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres released their preseason schedule for 2017.

Three of the six games will take place at the KeyBank Center. The other three games will be played at neutral sites.

Here are the dates and times:

Sept. 18 – Carolina at Buffalo – 7 p.m. – KeyBank Center

Sept. 19 – Pittsburgh at Buffalo – 7 p.m. – Pegula Ice Arena (Penn State University)

Sept. 22 – Buffalo at Toronto – 7:30 p.m. – Ricoh Coliseum (Toronto, Ontario)

Sept. 23 – Toronto at Buffalo – 7 p.m. – KeyBank Center

Sept. 27 – Buffalo at Pittsburgh – 7 p.m. – PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 29 – NY Islanders at Buffalo – 7 p.m. – KeyBank Center