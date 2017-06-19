Sanborn man fighting for his life after ATV crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We’re just getting through this and trying to have my Cullen be able to be okay and to revive him and see what affect the brain trauma has had on him,” said Debbie Dwyer, Cullen’s mother.

Twenty year old Cullen Dwyer has a long road ahead of him as he recovers from an ATV crash.

“We think the wheeler might’ve fallen on his chest and he has severe bruising to his lungs and his heart,” said Dwyer.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says Cullen crashed in the early morning hours of last Monday (June 12th) near the railroad tracks off of West Street in Sanborn.

He wasn’t found until hours later, after a friend called to say he hadn’t returned home. Cullen’s mother say his friends went on their ATV’s to look for him.

“They did find my son and to the best of our knowledge the crash happened at about quarter to 3 so my poor son was laying there for about 4 and a half hours,” said Dwyer.

Video taken by “The Action” shows a helicopter picking up Cullen. He was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight. That’s where his mother said he’s had surgeries on his brain and hip, and dialysis. Cullen is still in critical condition.

“We’re just waiting to get the kidneys working again and just go from there and then assess the brain trauma,” said Dwyer.

Authorities don’t know why Cullen lost control but say he was alone, and he was not wearing a helmet.

A friend has started a YOUCARING page to help the family cover Cullen’s medical expenses as he fights for his life. If you’d like to help, go to this link: https://www.youcaring.com/debbiedwyer-848936