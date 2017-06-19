Sen. Schumer calling for federal help in opioid fight

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lawmakers are still fighting to crack down on how and where heroin is being brought into the state.

Sen. Chuck Schumer is now calling for federal help to fight addiction in New York.

He is asking the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to provide the state with one of four special enforcement teams. They investigate drug trafficking and are sent to states that report heroin as the highest drug threat.

Schumer says New York’s heroin overdose rate increased by 30 percent in 2015.

Overall, 24 New York counties are considered high-intensity drug trafficking areas. Erie and Niagara counties are on that list.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s