Sen. Schumer calling for federal help in opioid fight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lawmakers are still fighting to crack down on how and where heroin is being brought into the state.

Sen. Chuck Schumer is now calling for federal help to fight addiction in New York.

He is asking the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to provide the state with one of four special enforcement teams. They investigate drug trafficking and are sent to states that report heroin as the highest drug threat.

Schumer says New York’s heroin overdose rate increased by 30 percent in 2015.

Overall, 24 New York counties are considered high-intensity drug trafficking areas. Erie and Niagara counties are on that list.