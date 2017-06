BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Slow Roll will meet up at the Buffalo News building at One News Plaza Monday night.

The ride, which goes from 6:30-8 p.m., will include parts of downtown Buffalo, the lower west side, the Elmwood Village, Masten, Johnson, Emslie and Larkinville. Major streets will include Washington, Virginia, Utica, Best and Exchange.

Following the ride, an after-party will take place where the race started.

Riders are asked to meet up at 5:30 p.m.