Some claim arrest of man at Juneteenth Festival was unprovoked

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A chaotic scene unfolded at the Juneteenth Festival in Buffalo this weekend.

A woman sent News 4 a Facebook video of a man being handcuffed on Sunday.

She says the man was pepper sprayed, but that the incident was unprovoked. Police say the man was armed.

The man was first approached by private security at the scene, after they say he was acting suspiciously while carrying a bag.

Rivera Investigations Security was working the event. They say the man did not cooperate with officials. News 4 was told that is when the man was pepper sprayed.

The man’s status and name are not clear.