BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA serving Erie County brought a two-month-old kitten to News 4 on Monday.

The SPCA is looking to give this cat and others a home.

“In addition to many adult cats, the SPCA has kittens, and many come through our foster care program, so there’s new kittens at the shelter and at their offsite adoption locations every day!” the SPCA’s Bethany Kloc said.

If you’re interested in adopting a kitten, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.