BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four farms in western New York are getting a piece of a million dollars from the state.

The New York State New Farmers Grant Fund started three years ago. It gives money to farmers so they can help their businesses grow.

Grant money is going to one farm each in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

They will receive a combined $162,000 from the state.