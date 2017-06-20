Beach Hazards Statement issued for Erie, Chautauqua counties

Lake Erie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Weather Service sent out an advisory Tuesday morning that warned residents of Erie and Chautauqua counties to not go to the beach.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through the late evening since large waves and strong currents are making local waters dangerous to swim in. Bennett Beach is closed to water activities on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says people should stay away from piers and break walls.

