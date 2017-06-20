Buffalo Police make arrest in November home invasion/shooting on Clayton Street

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have made an arrest in a Nov. 21 home invasion/shooting  at 86 Clayton Street.

Buffalo Police confirmed via Twitter Tuesday that they have arrested a 23-year-old male in connection with the incident. The suspect is facing robbery, burglary, and weapons charges.

Police say Keion Robbins, 23, has been charged with first degree robbery, first degree burglary, and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A victim was shot in the head in the Novermber shooting and survived.

