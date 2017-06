BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A total of $2,500 in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the homicide of Robert Green.

Green was shot and killed Aug. 22 at 389 Plymouth Ave. in Buffalo.

Citizens are urged to come forward with information on this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Buffalo at (716)867-6161.