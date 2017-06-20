Erie Co. Health Dept. offering free concussion safety sessions for youth coaches

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – This week, the Erie County Health Department is rolling out its new concussion safety awareness training courses, to help local youth sports coaches and supervisors get in compliance with a new law passed last year.

The Erie County Health Department is offering two courses this month; one at 11 a.m. on June 20; the other on June 26 at 8 p.m.

Both sessions are free and will be held at the Erie County Emergency Services Training Center on Broadway in Cheektowaga. Participants receive a Certificate of Completion at the end of the training.

A law passed in 2016 in Erie County requires coaches to take a training course to learn about preventing, identifying and properly dealing with concussion-related symptoms in participants in Erie County youth contact sports leagues. This legislation seeks to ensure that all minors playing organized contact or collision youth sports within Erie County are properly supervised, and that the responsible adults who have been entrusted with the safety of these minors are sufficiently trained in identifying and properly dealing with concussion related symptoms.

Coaches who have already completed another approved training course do not need to retake the course to be in compliance with the law. Approved courses include the HEADS UP training offered by the CDC and training offered by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

There’s a growing body of evidence showing the long-term negative health consequences that can be tied to youth concussions, but experts say, right now, only about 10 percent of youth concussions are diagnosed.