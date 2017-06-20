Fourth Annual Buffalo Brewers Festival is this Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Outer Harbor will be “hopping” this weekend for the fourth annual Buffalo Brewers Festival.

The event is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and is put on by the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association.

More than 40 breweries from Western New York, across New York State, and in Southern Ontario. Several local farm-to-table food vendors will also be on hand.

New breweries for this year’s event include Buffalo Brewing Company, Buffalo Brew Pub, Riverworks, Thin Man Brewery, West Shore Brewing, Windy Brew, and Lilly Belle Mead, a meadery from Lancaster.

A cider tent will showcase New York-made ciders and mead. Attendees can also check out a “Meet the Brewer” tent for educational tasting experiences.

Allen Burger Venture, Cheesy Chick and Frank’s Gourmet Hot Dogs will be food, and a variety of vendors will be selling beer-centric wares. BNBA’s Beer League, SOB, NY Craft Malt, Niagara Malt and Sheldon Grains will be on hand to educate both attendees and brewers alike.

Tickets are available online at http://www.buffalobrewersfestival.com and at Aurora Brew Works, Premier Gourmet, the Buffalo Bisons box office, and all Western New York Consumers Beverage locations. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event.

General admission tickets are $35 and include all beer tastings from over 40 breweries. Early admission tickets, which allow tasters into the festival for tasting an hour early are $45. Designated driver tickets are available for $15 and include a free bottle of water.