Fourth Annual Buffalo Brewers Festival is this Saturday

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Outer Harbor will be “hopping” this weekend for the fourth annual Buffalo Brewers Festival.

The event is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and is put on by the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association.

More than 40 breweries from Western New York, across New York State, and in Southern Ontario. Several local farm-to-table food vendors will also be on hand.

New breweries for this year’s event include Buffalo Brewing Company, Buffalo Brew Pub, Riverworks, Thin Man Brewery, West Shore Brewing, Windy Brew, and Lilly Belle Mead, a meadery from Lancaster.

A cider tent will showcase New York-made ciders and mead. Attendees can also check out a “Meet the Brewer” tent for educational tasting experiences.

Allen Burger Venture, Cheesy Chick and Frank’s Gourmet Hot Dogs will be food, and  a variety of vendors will be selling beer-centric wares. BNBA’s Beer League, SOB, NY Craft Malt, Niagara Malt and Sheldon Grains will be on hand to educate both attendees and brewers alike.

Tickets are available online at http://www.buffalobrewersfestival.com and at Aurora Brew Works, Premier Gourmet, the Buffalo Bisons box office, and all Western New York Consumers Beverage locations. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event.

General admission tickets are $35 and include all beer tastings from over 40 breweries. Early admission tickets, which allow tasters into the festival for tasting an hour early are $45. Designated driver tickets are available for $15 and include a free bottle of water.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s