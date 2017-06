SOUTH WALES, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Department will host a car seat check Wednesday at Emery Park, 2084 Emery Road.

Deputies will be on hand from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the park’s upper ski hill parking lot for the free check. Deputies will be checking the condition and installation of car seats and providing free, expert instructions for the proper installation of the car seat.

Each seat check takes approximately 20 minutes.