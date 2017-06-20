LIVE STREAM: Mayor Brown, others to discuss future of Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will be joined by members of both the Empire State Development Corporation and the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation (CTRC) to talk about the future of the city’s Central Terminal.

APP USERS | Watch the announcement live here.

On Tuesday at 1:45 p.m., the people mentioned above will discuss Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) upcoming week-long, independent analysis for reusing the landmark on Buffalo’s east side.

A study, which is funded by Empire State Development, the City of Buffalo and the ULI Foundation, costs $135,000.

Between June 25-30, experts on urban planning and land use will visit Buffalo to make recommendations for future use and redevelopment of the Central Terminal.

